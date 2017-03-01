Taliban reportedly attacks 3 targets in Afghanistan capital

A gun fight reportedly broke out between Afghan security forces and several gunmen in Kabul on Wednesday after an explosion rang out on the western side of the city.

A police official told Reuters that the fire fight was ongoing near a district police headquarters located near a military training school.

At least one person was killed and 35 wounded, Reuters reported.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted three sites in Kabul, according to Al Jazeera. The militant group said many casualties were to be expected.

The explosion was loud enough to be heard across the city.

Kabul suffered a terror attack at the hands of the Islamic State last month. The suicide bombing killed at least 20 people outside the Supreme Court.

