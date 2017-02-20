Russian ambassador to UN dead in New York

Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin died Monday in New York, Russian officials said. His death was also announced inside the UN Trusteeship Council Chamber.

He died one day before his 65th birthday.

#RIP Vitaly Churkin, @RussiaUN envoy, died at the age of 64 in New York https://t.co/XIgKRh20q0 Tremendous loss for Russian diplomacy pic.twitter.com/7yXRcgQ5L3 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) February 20, 2017

Churkin had been Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006, The Moscow Times reported.

Churkin was at the Russian embassy on East 67th Street on Monday when he experienced a “cardiac condition,” The New York Post reported. He was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital at around 9:30 a.m. unconscious and in need of CPR.

Churkin's death stunned officials at the U.N.'s headquarters.

"Our thoughts go to his family, to his friends and to his government," said U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq, who heard the news from reporters as it circulated during a daily briefing.

Churkin was previously ambassador at large and earlier served as the foreign ministry spokesman. Churkin had a doctorate in history and was a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Britain's U.N. ambassador, Matthew Rycroft, tweeted that he was "absolutely devastated" to hear of the death of Churkin, "a diplomatic giant and wonderful character."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.