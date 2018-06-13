FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump credits fiery rhetoric for Kim summit; War of words over Rosenstein 'subpoena' threat

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, June 13, 2018

President Trump praises Kim Jong Un as 'strong,' 'funny' and a 'great negotiator' – but says his previously fiery rhetoric about the ‘Rocket Man’ made the Singapore summit possible

TUNE IN: President Trump will take questions from Fox News’ Bret Baier on 'Special Report' at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday

Two GOP primary wins for Trump: 'Never Trumper' Rep. Mark Sanford loses in South Carolina, pro-Trump gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxal wins in Nevada

House Republicans say they will push for a vote to force the Justice Department to release all remaining documents on the Trump-Russia probe

AT&T’s $85 billion deal for Time Warner can proceed, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, in a historic setback for the Justice Department that could lead to more blockbuster mergers

Lawyers for fired FBI official Andrew McCabe sue the Justice Department and FBI over documents related to his firing

THE LEAD STORY - TRUMP RAVES ABOUT 'ROCKET MAN': President Trump, in an interview Tuesday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, complimented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after their Singapore summit as a “strong guy” and a “great negotiator,” and argued his once-fiery rhetoric toward Kim pulled him to the negotiating table ... “He’s got a very good personality, he’s funny, and he’s very, very smart,” Trump said of Kim in the interview that aired Tuesday night. “He’s a great negotiator, and he’s a very strategic kind of a guy.” The president said he and Kim “got along very well” from “the beginning” of the summit. That’s in stark contrast to just a few months ago, when the president dismissively referred to Kim as “Little Rocket Man,” and warned North Korea that it “will be met with fire and the fury like the world has never seen” if it provoked the United States with its nuclear program. But Trump told Hannity he thought his tough style paved the way for Tuesday’s summit. “I think without the rhetoric, we wouldn’t have been here,” Trump said. “I really believe that.”

FORMER 'LUV GUV' LOSES: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., a frequent Trump critic linked to a past sex scandal as governor, was ousted Tuesday by state Rep. Katie Arrington ... On a key primary night with elections also held in Maine, Virginia, Nevada and North Dakota, the results in South Carolina were an unmistakably positive referendum on President Trump's leadership. Arrington's shock win was a dramatic rebuke of Sanford's heated "Never Trump" rhetoric. It signaled that the president's base in the state remains solidly behind him ahead of November's midterm elections, despite withering criticism from both inside and outside the Republican Party. Arrington, a relative newcomer who secured Trump's backing, repeatedly bashed Sanford for deriding the president.

In other primary races Tuesday, voters in Virginia handed a big win Tuesday to pro-Trump Senate candidate Corey Stewart, the firebrand who has vowed to wage a "vicious" and "ruthless" fight against former Hillary Clinton running mate Sen. Tim Kaine. Meanwhile, in Nevada, Trump-backed Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt defeated state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and other lesser-known candidates to secure the GOP nomination and face Democrat Steve Sisolak in November's election to replace Nevada's term-limited Gov. Brian Sandoval.

'TURN OVER THE DOCUMENTS': Republican lawmakers said that they will push for a vote on a resolution that compels the Department of Justice to cease the delays and finally release all remaining documents related to the Trump campaign probe ... Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordon, R-Ohio, both members of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that they will push for a vote on the resolution, which will be filed Wednesday, that would encourage Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to comply with their requests at the House Intelligence Committee. “It's all about compelling DOJ to turn over documents so we could do proper oversight. If they have nothing to hide, turn over the documents,” Meadows said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Jordan said the resolution is different from other the committee requests because it would come from the entire Congress. The effort would follow a bombshell report by FOX News' Catherine Herridge that Rosenstein threatened to “subpoena” emails, phone records and other documents from lawmakers and staff on a Republican-led House committee during a meeting earlier this year.

$85 BILLION ANTITRUST BUSTER: AT&T on Tuesday won a federal judge’s approval for its $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner, prevailing over the federal government ... U.S. District Judge Richard Leon rejected the government’s argument that a combination of AT&T and Time Warner would give the telecom giant an unfair advantage over rival cable companies. AT&T expects to complete the deal by June 20. While the U.S. Department of Justice could choose to appeal the decision, Leon warned that government officials should “have the good judgment [and] wisdom” not to seek a stay to temporarily prevent the deal from moving forward. The judge added that a stay would be a burden to AT&T, which has paid billions in its legal defense of the deal.

MCCABE DOESN'T WANT 'SECRETS': Lawyers representing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a suit against the Justice Department and FBI on Tuesday, alleging that they wouldn't give up files connected to his ouster ... McCabe’s lawyers claimed the Justice Department has denied access to the sought-after information out of concern that the documents could later be used against them, the lawsuit says. The suit also names the office of the DOJ inspector general. “We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer representing McCabe, told the Associated Press. A representative for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. McCabe was fired in March just a few days shy of his retirement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after it was reported that McCabe leaked a story to the press and later lied about it to former FBI Director James Comey.

Dershowitz on McCabe lawsuit: 'He's entitled to challenge the report'

TRUMP REGRETS?: "So, I think the rhetoric, I hated to do it. Sometimes I felt foolish doing it. But we had no choice." – President Trump, in his interview on "Hannity," reflecting on his past exchange of verbal barbs with Kim Jong Un. WATCH

ANTI-TRUMP MEDIA: "The left will still not give [Trump] a shred of credit." – Laura Ingraham, blasting the mainstream media's response to the Trump-Kim summit, on "The Ingraham Angle." WATCH

Californians Pelosi, Lee invite Golden State Warriors to Capitol Hill after Trump brushes off NBA champions.

Mitch McConnell makes history as longest serving Senate Republican leader.

Claire McCaskill's private plane used on campaign's RV tour through Missouri.

Raccoon reaches roof of Minnesota office building as crowds watch.

Trump's 2020 campaign manager calls for CNN's 'absolute disgrace,' Jim Acosta, to lose press credentials.

Racy Meghan Markle photos may be used in Kate Middleton topless pics appeals case in France.

Chelsea Clinton fires back at critics who compare her to 'Howdy Doody.'

Tim Tebow slams critics using kneeling photo to support NFL anthem protesters.

Wealthy Connecticut town bans 'for sale' signs on homes on market.

Opioid lawsuit in Massachusetts is first to name company executives, state AG says.

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick wants Trump to spring him from prison

Seattle repeals ‘head tax’ after backlash from Amazon, Starbucks.

George H.W. Bush becomes first U.S. president to turn 94.

Veterans organization can keep American flag bench following NYC removal order.

Interest rates set to rise as Fed meeting concludes.

Tesla to cut 9 percent of workforce.

McDonald's reveals restructuring plan.

Investors flocking to American stocks – here’s why.

Former Rep. Bob Barr: Trump is headed for impeachment if Republicans don't do these things to hold the House.

Five states will help determine if GOP can keep control of Congress and block impeachment of Trump.

Tammy Bruce: De Niro's crude attack on Trump proves liberals are beside themselves that he keeps winning.

John Schneider released from jail after five hours 'due to overcrowding.'

Trump slams 'low IQ' and 'punch-drunk' De Niro after star's F-bomb attack.

'Hannity' is most-watched show on all of television Monday, even beating 'The Bachelorette.'

Incas mastered the grisly practice of drilling holes in people's skulls.

Strange 'bird fish' goes viral: What is this creature?

'Hangry' woman calls cops because her pizza took too long to make, report says.

2017: A comatose Otto Warmbier, released by North Korea after more than 17 months in captivity, arrives in Cincinnati aboard a medevac flight; the 22-year-old college student, who had suffered severe brain damage, would die six days later.

1978: The movie musical "Grease," starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, has its world premiere in New York.

1966: The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects have to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

