Fired FBI official Andrew McCabe's lawyers file suit against FBI, DOJ and its watchdog

Lawyers representing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a suit against the Justice Department and FBI on Tuesday, alleging that they wouldn't give up files connected to his ouster.

McCabe’s lawyers claimed that the Justice Department has denied their client access to the sought-after information out of concern that the documents could be later used against them, the lawsuit said. The suit also named the office of the DOJ inspector general.

“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, a lawyer representing McCabe, told The Associated Press.

McCabe was fired in March just a few days shy of his retirement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after it was reported that he leaked a self-serving story to the press and later lied about it to Comey.

A representative for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.