Pelosi, Lee invite Golden State Warriors to Capitol Hill after Trump brushes off NBA champions

Even though Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry previously said he wouldn’t be interested in a trip to the White House, two California lawmakers extended an invite to Capitol Hill after his team scored another NBA championship title.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Barbara Lee, both Democrats representing the West Coast state, sent the invitation to the Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr on Tuesday.

The Democratic lawmakers congratulated them on their “triumphant back-to-back victory winning the 2018 NBA Championship!”

“With your third title in the last four years, the Golden State Warriors have once again dazzled America with your outstanding performance on the court and inspired leadership off the court,” the letter read. “You continue to make the Bay Area and indeed the country deeply proud.”

LEBRON JAMES SAYS NBA FINALS WINNER WOULDN’T WANT WHITE HOUSE INVITE

Pelosi and Lee also wrote that they’d be “delighted” to have the Warriors visit “publicly as a team or personally as families,” to Capitol Hill. “Please consider this as a blanket invitation whenever your individual schedules allow.”

It is unclear if the team will take them up on their offer, which came days after Curry agreed with his opponent, LeBron James, on not accepting an invitation to the White House following the NBA finals.

TRUMP SAYS HE WON’T INVITE NBA CHAMPS TO WHITE HOUSE, AFTER REBUKES FROM JAMES, CURRY

After the comments, Trump on Friday said there would be no invitation.

“I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry. We’re not going to invite either team,” Trump said, hours before Friday’s game 4, when the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers, 108-85, sweeping the team in the finals and winning their third NBA championship in four years.

Trump and the White House previously canceled its ceremony to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory after many players declined to show up.

“The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!” Trump tweeted on June 4.

