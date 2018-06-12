'Hannity' is most-watched show on all of television Monday, even beating 'The Bachelorette'

Fox News' "Hannity" had more viewers than any other program on television Monday night, even beating ABC's hugely popular “The Bachelorette,” as millions of viewers tuned in to watch President Trump's historic handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Hannity’s show had 5.902 million viewers, according to the Nielsen raings, while “The Bachelorette” had 5.493 million viewers.

“Hannity” ranked number two after “The Bachelorette” in the key demo of adults 25-54.

Trump was in Singapore where he and Kim signed a document stating Pyongyang would work toward "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."