FOX NEWS FIRST: US to officially open Jerusalem embassy; Hawaii's new volcanic fissures spark more evacuations

Developing now, Monday, May 14, 2018

The United States is set to officially open its embassy in Jerusalem, five months after President Trump recognized the holy city as Israel's capital

New fissures have sparked more evacuations in Hawaii and rising fears about the Kilauea volcano

The U.S. and China are scheduled to negotiate in Washington after months of trade tensions

President Trump challenged countries to change how we think about terror following the latest attack linked to the Islamic State in France

A family of suicide bomberscarried out an attack on policide headquarters in Indonesia, the day after coordinated attacks on three city churches, authorities say

THE LEAD STORY - A HISTORIC DAY IN ISRAEL: Israel's government prepared enthusiastically Sunday for the formal opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem with a gala party at its Foreign Ministry that included President Trump's daughter Ivanka, her husband, Jared Kushner, and other American VIPs ... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told revelers that Trump's December declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "the right thing to do." Netanyahu said, "Thank you, President Trump, for your bold decision. Thank you for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever." The prime minister said Trump's decision recognized a 3,000-year Jewish connection to Jerusalem and the "truth" that Jerusalem would be Israel's capital under any future peace deal.

CATASTROPHE FEARS: New fissures have opened on Hawaii's Big Island - bringing the total to 17 - spewing bits of bright red lava several hundred feet in the air and escalating fears of violent explosions to come, more than a week after Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanos, erupted ... Hawaii Civil Defense officials said they went door-to-door Sunday waking people up and telling them to evacuate. At least 37 structures, including 27 homes, have been destroyed since the eruptions began. The lava has covered more than 17 acres of land. The Hawaii National Guard is prepared to use ground convoys and helicopters to help evacuate hundreds of residents stuck in the southeast corner of Hawaii’s Big Island should Kilauea make it impossible to get out, authorities said.

US, CHINA TRADE TALKS: Negotiators from the U.S. and China are scheduled to meet in Washington on Monday, where, after months of trade tensions, Beijing is said to be open to purchasing a wider array of U.S. goods and services … President Trump has insisted that the countries reduce the $370 billion trade deficit with China by $200 billion. Officials from Beijing are expected to arrive in D.C. armed with a list of items they will offer to import from the U.S. to meet that goal, The Wall Street Journal reported. China is likely to offer increasing its purchase of aircraft, autos, natural gas and some agricultural commodities, Dan Ikenson, director of the Cato Institute’s Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, told FOX Business.

A NEW APPROACH: President Trump tweeted Sunday night, “Changes to our thought process on terror must be made,” following the latest attack linked to the Islamic State in France after less than two months of calm … “At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on. This kind of sickness & hatred is not compatible with a loving, peaceful, & successful country!” Trump wrote. A 20-year-old Frenchman born in Chechnya rampaged through a festive Paris neighborhood Saturday evening slashing passers-by with a knife, investigators said. The man, identified as Khamzat Azimov, killed one person and wounded four others in a festive area near Paris’ old opera house. Police shot him to death as he charged them, witnesses said.

CHRISTIANS TARGETED IN SERIES OF ATTACKS: Authorities in Indonesia on Monday said that a family—including children— carried out a suicide attack on a police headquarters in the country's second-largest city, a day after members of another family launched coordinated suicide bombings on three city churches that killed at least eight people.... A girl about eight years old was with two of the attackers on a motorcycle and survived being thrown by the blast at Surabaya's police headquarters, Tito Karnavian, the national police chief, said. The attack killed four perpetrators. Six civilians and four officers were wounded. The attacks have been aimed at the country’s Christian minority.

A WARNING FOR MILLENNIAL VOTERS: "A young person voting for a Democrat is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders." – Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, on "Fox & Friends Weekend," explaining why young voters' support for Democrats will hurt the millennial generation. WATCH

TURNED AWAY AT THE VA "I've since learned you don't go to an emergency room for that. ... It has been a disinformation campaign and that's been the biggest problem." – Johnny "Joey" Jones, retired Marine Corps bomb technician who lost both his kegs in a 2010 IED explosion, on "Fox & Friends Weekend," recalling how he was turned away from his local VA without receiving treatment after waiting for five hours and being told could refill a prescription he needed at the VA's emergency room before an upcoming appointment. WATCH

#OnThisDay

1973: Skylab, the United States' first space station, is launched.

1961: The Freedom Riders bus is fire-bombed near Anniston, Ala., and the civil rights protesters are beaten by an angry mob.

1948: According to the current-era calendar, the independent state of Israel is proclaimed in Tel Aviv by David Ben-Gurion, who becomes its first prime minister. President Harry S. Truman immediately recognized the new nation.

