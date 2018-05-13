Nearly 100 volunteers help renovate Korean War veteran's home: 'I'm really thankful'

A Korean War veteran struggling to get by can now breathe a sign of relief after a group of around 100 volunteers in the Phoenix area spent a day helping renovate his home.

Jordan Dancer, 83, told Fox 10 about the financial struggles that weighed on his life.

"I had so much stress in my life because I just didn't know what to do," Dancer said, adding that "sometimes, I hated for the mail to arrive because it was just bills."

His home and yard was spruced up by Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit that gives free repairs to affordable homes for those in need. The organization's director of construction operations, Jeremiah Churchill, said volunteers painted Dancer's home and weeded his yard.

"He wants a light yellow and cobalt blue, so it's definitely going to make it a little more lively," Churchill told Fox 10 of Dancer's house.

Dancer told the news station he couldn't afford to use his air conditioner -- "If I could double my income, I would still be below the poverty level" -- so he uses evaporative coolers, which the volunteer group fixed.

Dancer told Fox 10 he feels blessed by the volunteer work. "I'm just, I'm really thankful and there are lots and lots of good people."