8 vents open following Hawaii volcano eruption, USGS says

A volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island that erupted earlier in the week continued to spew lava on Saturday, officials said, as two more vents opened up.

A total of eight fissures now exist, U.S. Geological Survey geologist Janet Babb told The Associated Press, adding that the number had increased from Friday night. The fissures are vents through which lava is emitted from the volcano.

Of the eight vents, two are spewing lava, while others are either not doing anything at all or just emitting steam and gas, Hawaii County spokeswoman Kanani Aton told the outlet.

The Kilauea volcano erupted on Thursday and has since burned at least two structures and forced more than 1,700 people to evacuate from their residences in Leilani Estates and nearby Lanipuna Gardens.

The area has also been affected by extremely high levels of sulfur gas, and by several earthquakes, including one that hit on Friday at a magnitude of 6.9.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that the eruption was ongoing and that the “active volcanic vents are located on Makamae, Kaupili, Mohala, Kahukai Streets and Pohoiki Road,” according to an update from Hawaii County. “Two new vents have opened near Makamae and Leilani, and on Kahukai Street.”

Aerial footage provided by the Hawaii Army National Guard showed smoke plumes and the lava flow as it snaked through the trees.

