Zogenix reports 4Q loss

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

Zogenix shares have climbed nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $44, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

