FOX NEWS FIRST: Clock ticking on government shutdown; Shocking FISA surveillance abuses stun lawmakers

A potential government shutdown looms Friday night as the House approves a temporary spending bill. However, its passage in the Senate is uncertain.

GOP lawmakers demand that a memo on U.S. government surveillance abuses be made public

House panel votes to release transcript of interview with co-founder of the firm behind the anti-Trump dossier

A Russian spy ship that was first spotted near American shores last year has returned to the region

'Scandalous,' Fox News' seven-part, documentary-style new series, will premiere this Sunday with a look at the Bill Clinton scandals of the 1990s

THE LEAD STORY - WILL THERE BE A SHUTDOWN?: Congressional lawmakers are in a staredown over a potential government shutdown as a temporary spending bill has passed in the House of Representatives. But its future in the Senate remains unclear, setting the stage for a showdown Friday night ... The final House vote in favor of the spending bill to keep the government open was 230-197, with 11 Republicans voting no and six Democrats voting yes. In the Senate, Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority for its passage. However, Democrats in the Senate have served notice they will filibuster the funding bill, seeking to shape a subsequent measure but exposing themselves to charges they are responsible for shutting down the government. Republicans argue that Democrats are trying to hold the entire government hostage over demands to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

The temporary bill would keep the government afloat through Feb. 16. It includes a multi-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP), but there is no language to legalize DACA. President Trump has said that he wants DACA, which is set to expire in March, to be formalized as part of a separate deal that includes significant border security measures, including funding for a border wall. In a game of political chess, Republicans seem to be daring Democrats to choose between children's health insurance and illegal immigrants. They want to see Democrats are prepared to vote against extending children's health insurance - and shut down the government - over DACA.

ALLEGED FISA ABUSE ... KGB-LIKE SURVEILLANCE IN AMERICA: A four-page memo circulating in Congress that reveals alleged United States government surveillance abuses is being described by lawmakers as “shocking,” “troubling” and “alarming,” with one congressman likening the details to KGB activity in Russia ... Speaking with Fox News, the lawmakers said they could not yet discuss the contents of the memo they reviewed on Thursday after it was released to members by the House Intelligence Committee. But they say the memo should be immediately made public.

TALES FROM THE TRANSCRIPT: The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously Thursday to release the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder's six-hour Nov. 14 appearance before the committee ... Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous anti-Trump dossier, told the committee that he and former British agent Christopher Steele (who compiled the dossier) began shopping the documents to media outlets in late October of 2016, after then-FBI Director James Comey announced that the Bureau was re-opening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server. Simpson told the committee he was "angry" that Comey had "violated the sort of one of the more sacrosanct policies, which is not announcing law enforcement activity in the closing days of an election." However, Simpson denied that Fusion GPS leaked the dossier to BuzzFeed and told the committee he was "not happy" when it was published.

I'LL BE WATCHING YOU: The Russian spy ship first spotted near American waters last year is making its way back in the direction of the U.S., Fox News confirmed ... The Victor Leonov is still in the Caribbean, according to officials, but heading north off the coast of Florida, home to a U.S. Navy base located in North Florida, east of Jacksonville. The ship could be off the Florida coast by Friday if the ship maintains present course and speed, according to officials.

TUNE IN: "Scandalous," Fox News Channel's new addition to its weekend lineup for the next seven weeks, will premiere this Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET ... The first installment of the documentary-style series will chronicle the sequence of events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s with one-hour episodes to coincide with the 20-year anniversary of the scandal. The debut of “Scandalous” will be narrated by actor Bruce McGill and features interviews with more than 45 people who were involved on both sides of the Clinton investigation and subsequent impeachment trial.

RAND - WHY I VOTED 'NO': "I think government spends too much money. For decades now, you've heard of Congress putting spending caps in place, self-imposed rules to try to get spending under control. Well, this spending bill will exceed those caps ... I'm just not voting to exceed the spending caps, and I'm not voting for $700 billion deficits annually." – Sen. Rand Paul, on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," explaining why he was a "no" vote on a short-term spending bill. WATCH

THE CASE AGAINST A MUELLER-TRUMP MEETING: "Never, never, never -- I can't say never enough -- let your client sit down with the prosecutors who are trying to develop a case against him. Never expect them to be fair, never expect them to tell everything that they know. You will never know, and your client -- the president -- will never know everything that they know about him. It's a recipe for disaster." –Judge Andrew Napolitano, on "Special Report," explaining why President Trump should never agree to meet with Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller. WATCH

California house of horrors parents face life in prison on torture, abuse charges.



'Possible terrorist nexus' in Las Vegas Massacre?

Arizona serial killer suspect linked to nine killings in three weeks.

MSNBC's Joy Reid walks back comments on conservative David French after bipartisan Twitter beatdown.

Law enforcement raids Newsweek and IBT Media offices.

Liberal HuffPost scraps contributor network amid 'tsunami of false information.'

Markets will continue to climb until it stops: Dennis Gartman.

Amazon effect steamrolling the restaurant industry.

Should your digital assets be included in your will?

Liz Peek: Do Democrats really care about Dreamers? No, they will do anything to score political points.

13 California kids locked in a house of horrors -- Just one hero could have saved them so much sooner.

Hey, #MeToo: Isn't female genital mutilation the cruelest cut?

Executive producer gives the inside story of '12 Strong.'

Dolly Parton wins two Guinness World Records for her successful career.

'The Walking Dead' ex-showrunner files second lawsuit against AMC.

Five-foot long tapeworm came 'wiggling out' of man's body after he ate sushi.



Scientists unravel bizarre mystery of mass antelope deaths.

'Crazy cat lady' shares hilarious 'birth' announcement that goes viral.

