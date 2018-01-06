Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly encountered hotel employees several times in days prior to shooting

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly encountered employees at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino “more than 10” times in the days prior to the deadly concert shooting ambush in October, MGM Resorts International said.

“Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1,” a statement obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal from the hotel group said. “As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check.”

“There were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on Oct. 1, all of which were normal in nature,” the statement continued.

Paddock was the lone gunman in the deadly Oct. 1 ambush at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Strip that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

More than 1,100 rounds were fired from his room on the 32nd floor into a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Paddock killed himself as police approached his suite.

The statement from MGM followed an inquiry by the Review-Journal regarding potential policy adjustments focusing on entering guest rooms.

The company reportedly didn’t provide information on the nature of the interactions.

The hotel chain was reportedly criticized in the wake of the Paddock episode, the deadliest mass shooting in American history, under the argument that had hotel employees entered and cleaned Paddock’s room, they would have likely found his weapons, the outlet said. The gunman reportedly left a do-not-disturb sign on his door.