Maryland granite company reopens week after fatal shooting

The Maryland granite company where three workers were killed in a shooting last week has reopened.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Advanced Granite Solutions posted on its website that it had reopened its doors Wednesday, a week after the Oct. 18 shooting that also left two others in critical condition.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Radee Prince gathered his co-workers before shooting them. Authorities said he then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance at a car dealership. He was captured after a 10-hour manhunt. He remains in a Delaware prison.

The company says it has paid to help offset funeral costs and the transportation of the victims' bodies to their native countries. The company has also set up educational funds for the victims' children.

