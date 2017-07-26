Twisted dad allegedly killed son who found his 'disgusting' fetish photos

A twisted Colorado father was driven to allegedly murder his son when the teen discovered “disgusting” photos of the deviant dad eating feces from a diaper while dressed in women’s clothes, according to reports.

Mark Redwine allegedly flew into a rage when his 13-year-old son, Dylan, and his older brother Cory unearthed the embarrassing snaps, ABC 7 in Denver reported.

DYLAN REDWINE'S MOM SAYS SHE'S KNOWN SINCE 'DAY 1' HER EX WAS THEIR SON'S KILLER

The two boys planned on confronting their dad about the photos – ultimately leading to Dylan’s sudden disappearance from his dad’s home in Vallecito in November 2012.

“I have seen the photos,” Cory Redwine told ABC 7. “It shows him wearing women’s clothes and makeup and a diaper and then eating his feces from the diaper. It was disgusting. We couldn’t believe it.”

On Saturday, following a five-year investigation, Mark Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, Washington, and charged with Dylan’s death. He is being held on $1 million bail.

