MORNING BRIEF: McCain diagnosed with brain tumor, says he's 'been through worse'

U.S. Sen. John McCain, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, told Sen. Lindsey Graham over the phone Wednesday that he’s “been through worse,” and then went on to discuss health care and other policy issues.

McCain talked about the long road ahead regarding treatments, but said that he’s been though wars. Graham said McCain-- who is resting at his home in Arizona-- sounded resolved and determined.

WHAT IS GLIOBLASTOMA? \ SENATORS PRAY TOGETHER

VIDEO: SARAH PALIN RECALLS 2008

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

O.J. Simpson is back in the public spotlight as he faces a Nevada parole board Thursday in a bid to be released from a 33-year sentence for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

The former football star was the subject of one of the most famous trials in American history in 1995, when he was acquitted in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles, drawing intense public scrutiny.

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Parole hearing for O.J. Simpson at 1 PM ET. Watch live on FoxNews.com and Fox News Channel

'READY TO ACT'

President Trump told Republican senators Wednesday that they shouldn’t leave Washington for August recess until they send him an ObamaCare repeal bill to sign.

Senators responded by vowing to revive legislative efforts left for dead twice already this week. Success was far from assured, but Trump declared "I'm ready to act," putting the responsibility on Republican lawmakers, not himself.

PENTAGON ON TURKEY

The Pentagon on Wednesday slammed the Turkish government for releasing a state-run news service report pinpointing the locations of 10 U.S. military posts in Syria, Bloomberg reported.

The Anadolu Agency published the report Wednesday and the Pentagon wasted little time to respond, saying the release of such information threatens the lives of U.S. service members fighting ISIS.

COMING UP ON FOX BUSINESS

7:30 AM ET: Alan Dershowitz, Former O.J. Simpson Defense Attorney and Harvard Law Professor Emeritus will appear on ‘Mornings with Maria’

8:20 AM ET: Sen. Mike Rounds will be a guest on ‘Mornings with Maria’

9:15 AM ET: Rep. Jim Renacci will be on ‘Varney & Company’

11:45 AM ET: Tomi Lahren will appear on ‘Varney & Company’

2 PM ET: Norman Pardo, former OJ Simpson business manager, will be on ‘The Intelligence Report’