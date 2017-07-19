politics

SENATE

McCain's cancer diagnosis led senators to pray together, Hoeven says

Cancer was discovered when the senator underwent surgery

 

A group of senators prayed together Wednesday night after learning that Arizona Sen. John McCain had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to one of the lawmakers.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he asked Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who has a master's degree in divinity, to lead the group in prayer.

Sen. James Lankford led the group in prayer, according to Hoeven.

Sen. James Lankford led the group in prayer, according to Hoeven.  (REUTERS/Nick Oxford, File)

MCCAIN DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOR

"It was very emotional," Hoeven added. The group of senators was taking part in an evening meeting to discuss health care.

McCain, 80, was diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office said in a statement Wednesday.

Sen. John Hoeven, left, called the moment "very emotional."

Sen. John Hoeven, left, called the moment "very emotional."  (File)

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.