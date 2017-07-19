John McCain has brain tumor, hospital says

Arizona Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumor, the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix announced on Wednesday.

"Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate," his office said in a statement.

The announcement follows a procedure that McCain, 80, had on July 14 in which a blood clot was removed from above his left eye.

"Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," the hospital said.

“Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation."

According to his office, McCain is "in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona."

McCain ran for president twice. He lost the GOP nomination to George W. Bush in 2000 and was the Republican nominee in the 2008 election before losing to Barack Obama in the general election.

Known as "The Maverick" for his blunt approach to politics, McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years. Injuries from his torture left the veteran Arizona senator unable to lift his arms above his head.

“John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. "He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well."

McConnell continued, “We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

McCain's daughter, Meghan, is a co-host of Fox News Channel's "Outnumbered."

"It won't surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father," Meghan wrote on Twitter. "He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."