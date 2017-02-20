Six teens rescued after falling through ice into Central Park pond

Six teenagers were hospitalized Monday after falling through ice into an off-limits pond in New York's Central Park.

The New York Post reported that the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the southern end of the park near Fifth Avenue and 59th Street. A nearby sign said, "Danger Thin Ice Keep Off."

Witness Maia Ramirez told the Post that the teens were trying to take a group selfie when the ice gave way, plunging them into the freezing water.

“Some were like, ‘No it’s dangerous and [others] were like, ‘No, let’s [walk on the ice],'" Ramirez, who's visiting from Paraguay, told the paper. "So after that they all got on together and said, ‘Let’s take a selfie.’ But when they all went together, it broke and they all went down."

Police and fire rescue units, including divers, responded and pulled the teenagers out of the water. Two good Samaritans also helped pull the teens out of the freezing water.

"I think after tonight we can reinforce to the people that playing on ice is not a good idea,” FDNY Deputy Chief John Scof told reporters. “[The teens] are all okay. They are suffering from some mild hypothermia."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

