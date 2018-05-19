J.J. Watt to pay for funerals of Texas high school shooting victims

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is once again reaching out to his community to offer aid in a time of tragedy, as family and friends grieve in the aftermath of Friday’s horrific Texas school shooting that left at least 10 dead and injured 10 more.

The NFL star reportedly said he will pay for the funerals of those who were killed Friday morning at Santa Fe High School when 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire on his classmates, FOX 26 reported. School officials have been notified of Watt’s intention.

Pagourtzis was taken into custody and charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Watt took to Twitter shortly after the shooting, calling the tragedy “absolutely horrific.”

The Texans released a statement offering “thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected.”

“On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victim, their families and all those affected,” the statement read. “We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors.”

Watt has become somewhat of an icon to the state of Texas after he raised millions of dollars to help in the relief efforts of Hurricane Harvey last year.