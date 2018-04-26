Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield with No. 1 pick in NFL Draft

After months of speculation and anticipation, the Cleveland Browns embarked on their long climb back to respectability Thursday night by selecting University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns were to be followed by both New York teams, with the Giants picking No. 2 and the Jets selecting at No. 3. The Browns were scheduled to make the No. 4 pick, which they acquired from the Houston Texans during the 2017 draft in exchange for the pick the Texans used to draft Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield is the first Heisman Trophy winner taken No. 1 overall in the following draft since Cam Newton went to Carolina in 2010. He played his way up the draft board in his senior season, completing more than 70 percent of his passes and throwing 43 touchdowns against just six interceptions as he led the Sooners to a 12-1 regular season record, a third straight Big 12 title, and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

But Mayfield’s time with the Sooners was as tumultuous as it was successful. He was arrested for public intoxication in Arkansas this past February and was ordered by the university to complete community service.

On the field, Mayfield was forced to apologize for planting a crimson OU flag in the middle of the field at Ohio Stadium after Oklahoma beat Ohio State in September. Against Kansas in November, TV cameras caught him grabbing his crotch and swearing at the Jayhawks sideline in an apparent response to the Kansas captains refusing to shake his hand during the coin toss. As punishment, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley stripped Mayfield of his captaincy for his final home game against West Virginia and benched him for the start of the game.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.