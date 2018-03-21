NBA's Kyle Korver takes leave after death of brother, 27

Kirk Korver, brother of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver, died Tuesday at age 27 in Iowa, the NBA team said in a statement.

“We are very sad to share that Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver’s brother, Kirk, passed away today,” the team said on Twitter Tuesday night. “Kyle has been excused from the team to be with his family. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time.”

Kyle Korver left the team Friday to be with his brother, who became seriously ill last week, then rejoined the team Monday, Cleveland.com reported.

Kirk Korver, who played basketball at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is survived by his three brothers: Kyle, Klayton and Kaleb, the Des Moines Register reported.

Former teammates and colleagues took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Kyle Korver is expected to miss the team’s Wednesday night game against the Toronto Raptors.