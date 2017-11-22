Chiefs sign seven-time Pro Bowl CB Darrelle Revis

Back in the day, no one in the league blanketedreceivers better than cornerback Darrelle Revis. But that was a few years ago.

Still, the Kansas City Chiefs believe he has the stuff tocover NFL receivers. They announced Wednesday they have signed Revis to a free agent contract.

Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a team press release. Hes had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense.

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | Aaron Doster

Revis, a first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2007, is a seven-time Pro Bowler, includingas recently as2014, when he was with the Super Bowl champion Patriots, and 2015, when he was back with the Jets, with whom he spent the first six years of his career. He also spent a Pro Bowl season with the 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 32-year-old defender has 29 interceptions (three of which he returned for touchdowns), 137 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries in 10 NFL seasons. He has started all 140 games in which he has played.

"He has experience and familiarity with (defensive coordinator) Bob Suttons defense, hes a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in the release.