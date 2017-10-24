'The Herd': Rams crack Top 5 in Colin's weekly NFL rankings

At 5-2, the Rams are in a good spot in the NFC West.

And, on Tuesday, Colin Cowherd moved Los Angeles to his Top 5 during his weekly NFL rankings segment.

On the fourth-ranked Rams, Cowherd summed it up:

'Gurley. Field position. Defense.'

The host of 'The Herd' is very big on running back Todd Gurley … 'They are 4-0 when he rushes for 100 yards' … and considers quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff to be a 'good offspeed pitch', especially with play action.

