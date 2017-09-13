NCAA FB
Freshman RB Taylor already makes mark in Badgers record books
We promise the Young Badgers Tracker won't be a weekly recap of running back Jonathan Taylor's latest on-field exploits.
Some weeks though, like his game against Florida Atlantic, and there really is no choice, despite us putting the spotlight on him last week as well.
By now you likely know that Taylor rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-14 win over Florida Atlantic. But perhaps you didn't know that he's only the fourth "true" freshman in Wisconsin history to rush for 200+ yards in a game, joining Alan Ameche, Ron Dayne and Zach Brown (note: Brown ran for 250 yards at Minnesota in 2007 then never rushed for more than 87 yards again in his collegiate career).
Taylor also was the first Badgers player to run for more than 200 yards since Melvin Gordon did it in the 2015 Outback Bowl.
Badgers all-time databases
He keeps doing things like that and he's going to own the Young Badgers Tracker, if he doesn't already.
Elsewhere, fewer freshmen play against FAU than the previous week against Utah State. We're guessing the lack of a lopsided score and emptying of the bench in the fourth quarter played a part. But that also allows to see who might be in the actual rotation once Big Ten play begins. (Side note: All participation is taken from the University of Wisconsin's website. This information has been known to be tweaked during the season after review.)
Here's the complete rundown from the first two games of the season:
"TRUE" FRESHMEN
Adam Bay, LS
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Jack Coan, QB
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards
Madison Cone, CB
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
Danny Davis, WR
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush 1 yard
Jonathan Taylor, RB
Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD
Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs
Have not played
Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE
REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
Christian Bell, OLB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
Luke Benzschawel, TE
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Tyler Biadasz, C
Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic
Noah Burks, OLB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Eric Burrell, S
Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB
Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU
Seth Currens, S
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle
Jack Dunn, WR
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Garrett Groshek, RB
Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle
Patrick Kasl, OL
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE
Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Mike Maskalunas, ILB
Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR
Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle, solo
Keldrick Preston, DE
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
Cole Van Lanen, OL
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Caesar Williams, CB
Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
Have not played
Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Adam Krumholz, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Kendrick Pryor, WR; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB
Injured, out for season
Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB
"TRUE" SOPHOMORES
Quintez Cephus, WR
Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD
Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards
David Edwards, RT
Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic
Patrick Johnson, S
Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Anthony Lotti, P
Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)
Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)
Garrett Rand, DE
Utah State: 1 QBH
Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic
Bradrick Shaw, RB
Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards
Florida Atlantic: Did not play
A.J. Taylor, WR
Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards
Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards
Have not played
Griffin Grady, ILB
