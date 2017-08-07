Dolphins' Jarvis Landry under investigation for possible domestic battery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Officials say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being investigated for possible domestic battery.

A spokesman for the Broward County State Attorney's office said Monday in an email the allegations were under review and no decision has been made on whether Landry will be charged.

The case was recently referred to prosecutors by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred in April.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says the team is aware of the situation and that "proper steps" have been taken.

The 24-year-old Landry is in his fourth NFL season out of Louisiana State University. He has 288 career receptions for 3,051 yards for the Dolphins. He was on the practice field Monday.