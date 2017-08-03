Jaguars lose veteran long-snapper Carson Tinker for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars long-snapper Carson Tinker will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament.

Tinker tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during non-contact work Wednesday. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will have season-ending surgery.

Tinker, who originally won the job as an undrafted rookie from Alabama in 2013, played in every game the last four years and was voted special teams captain in 2016.

Jacksonville signed veteran long-snapper Matt Overton to take Tinker's roster spot. Overton played the last four years for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars also waived/injured running back I'Tavius Mathers and signed guard Malcolm Bunche. Mathers injured his neck during practice Tuesday. Bunche previously played for the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He started his professional career as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with Philadelphia.