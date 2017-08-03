Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson returns from tooth issue

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson returned to training camp Thursday after missing two workouts with a tooth abscess, while a trio of cornerbacks had to leave practice early with various injuries.

Terrance Mitchell, who could start at cornerback alongside Marcus Peters, went to the locker room on a cart with a sore hamstring. Roster long shots J.R. Nelson left with a groin injury and Keith Baxter with a wrist injury.

Running back Charcandrick West continued to do rehab work after dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week. Defensive end Chris Jones and left guard Parker Ehinger also continued their rehab. Jones had knee surgery in July and Parker had surgery to repair his ACL last November.

Brian Spurlock | Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports