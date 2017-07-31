Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert retires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert has abruptly retired.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in March. He called it quits at age 32 Monday after three days of training camp and nine NFL seasons. He had been competing for a starting role with rookie Cam Robinson, a second-round draft pick who now gets the job by default.

Albert skipped most of the team's offseason program because he wanted a new contract. He was scheduled to make $8.8 million in 2017.

He says in a statement it's been "truly a blessing" to play in the NFL. He plans to return to Miami to run his businesses.

Albert was drafted by Kansas City out of Virginia in 2008 and was a Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2015.