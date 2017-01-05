DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph says he wants to become a head coach but hasn't spent any time thinking about his future while his team is in the playoffs.

The Dolphins play at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joseph must wait until after that game to interview with the Broncos and Chargers, and he has also been linked to other vacancies.

Joseph, in his first season in Miami, said he has not yet scheduled any job interviews.

He's drawing attention even though Miami allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards during the regular season. Joseph dealt with a wave of injuries and helped the Dolphins (10-6) reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Joseph interviewed for the Broncos' job two years ago.

