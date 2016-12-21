MINNESOTA (7-7) vs. GREEN BAY (8-6)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Packers by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Minnesota 8-6, Green Bay 7-6-1

SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 59-51-2

LAST MEETING - Vikings beat Packers 17-14, Sept. 18

LAST WEEK - Vikings lost to Colts, 34-6; Packers beat Bears 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Vikings No. 19 (tie), Packers No. 10

VIKINGS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (21).

VIKINGS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (18), PASS (3).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Loss eliminates Vikings from playoff contention. ... QB Sam Bradford has 10 TDs, 4 INTs and 94.5 passer rating in past eight road games. ... RB Adrian Peterson had 19 yards on 12 carries before injuring right knee in third quarter in teams' last meeting in Week 2. He returned to lineup last week. ... Peterson averaging 104.6 yards per game in 17 career games against Green Bay. ... WR Stefon Diggs had nine catches for career-high 182 yards and TD last time out against Packers. .. DE Everson Griffen has 11 sacks over past 11 road games ... Packers must beat Vikings to set up Week 17 game against Lions for NFC North title. ... Packers playing on Christmas Eve for first time since 2004, when they beat Vikings 34-31 to clinch NFC North. ... QB Aaron Rodgers has 22 TD passes and six games with 100-plus passer rating since Week 7. ... RB Ty Montgomery's 162 yards rushing last week against Bears were most by a Packer since Samkon Gado ran for 171 against Detroit on Dec. 11, 2005. ... WR Jordy Nelson leads NFL in TD catches (12), red-zone TD catches (10) and red-zone receptions (17). ... Packers have 10 takeaways without committing turnover over last two games. ... Fantasy Tip: Former receiver Montgomery's workload has steadily increased over last three games to season-high 16 carries against Chicago.

