Huge shark swims by scientists in Atlantic as they discover colorful new fish

In the midst of discovering a brand new species of fish, a team of researchers missed a huge shark swimming above them deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

The California Academy of Sciences researchers, Luiz Rocha and Hudson Pinheiro, were single-mindedly focused on a new species of fish— the bright pink and green Tosanoides Aphrodite that they found 420 feet below the surface — reports the Verge.

The entire incident was caught on video by their cameraman Mauritius Bell, who tries to get the researchers to notice the nearly 10-foot long sixgill shark swimming calmly above them.

“Look at the shark!” says their camera operator.

All three divers speak in a “Alvin and the Chipmunks” voice that’s reportedly created by the “rebreather gas mixture,” which includes some helium, that they use.

The bluntnose sixgill shark, also known as the cow shark, can grow to 26 feet in length and is listed as “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation, according to Wikipedia.