Deer fight goes viral after images of stags locked in battle emerge

Talk about a headache.

Images of a fight between two male deers went viral after the stags locked horns and wouldn't unlock them for about two hours.



Approximately 200 images were captured by wildlife photographer Ingo Gerlach, who watched the action unfold in the Sauerland forest, Germany, SWNS reports.

"At first I thought this would only be a short skirmish of the deer," said Gerlach, who is German.

But after the clash went on for more than 20 minutes, Gerlach ventured closer, noting it "was an extremely hard fight." The two stags were evenly matched, with no clear-cut winner.

"Each of the stags tried to force the opponent with their head turns into the knees, but obviously both stags were nearly equally as strong," Gerlach said. "So the fighters more or less lifted up their backsides to achieve an even better leverage. After about two hours of fighting the deer preferred to disperse."

He added that both stags were "totally exhausted" and had their tongues hanging out with sweaty fur.

Stags will fight each other for a variety of reasons, including an increase in testosterone, increased aggression and during breeding season.

