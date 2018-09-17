Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Doomsday

Deadly tsunamis 'more common' than previously thought, experts say

By Sean Keach, Digital Technology and Science Editor | The Sun
Apocalyptic dramatic background - giant tsunami waves, dark stormy sky  (Ig0rZh) (Credit: iStock)

Apocalyptic dramatic background - giant tsunami waves, dark stormy sky  (Ig0rZh) (Credit: iStock)  (Ig0rZh)

Deadly tsunamis crashing into Britain might seem far-fetched, but new research says it's more common than experts previously thought.

Scientists believe three killer waves have hit the UK within the last 10,000 years – raising the possibility that another one may be due.

We already knew about one of these: around 8,200 years ago, the Storegga submarine landslide off the coast of Norway sparked a 20-metre high tsunami that swept across Shetland.

Now experts have discovered evidence of two additional tsunamis that took place even more recently.

Click on The Sun for more.