Massive 'mother lode' of gold discovered in Australia

A remarkable haul of gold valued at around $11.5 million has been uncovered at a mine in Western Australia.

The amazing gold strike occurred RNC Minerals’ Beta Hunt Mine in Kambalda. The high-grade gold contains both coarse gold and large gold-containing stone, according to the mining company.

News reports described the stunning discovery as a “mother lode” of gold. “As I watered the dirt down, there was just gold everywhere, as far as you could see,” miner Henry Dole told Sky News.

The find includes a 209-pound pound specimen stone, which is thought to contain 153 pounds of gold. A second 139-pound specimen stone contains 101 pounds of gold. In the space of a week, the cut where the specimens were found produced 578 pounds of gold, RNC Minerals said on Sunday.

"Recovering 9,250 ounces of high grade coarse gold from a single cut on the 15 level at our Beta Hunt mine, including specimens which could rank among the largest ever discovered, underlines the importance of this discovery,” said RNC Minerals CEO Mark Selby. In June 2018 94 pounds of gold were recovered from levels 14 and 15 at the mine, the CEO added.

