Newly discovered wasp has monster stinger: report

Scientists in Finland reportedly discovered a wasp found in the Andes mountains and Amazon rainforests whose stinger “looks like a fierce weapon.”

"I have studied tropical parasitoid wasps for a long time, but I have never seen anything like it," said Professor Ilari E. Sääksjärvi from University of Turku, according to Popular Mechanics.

The report said the wasp’s stinger could be used multiple times in its lifetime and wasps like the newly discovered one—a parasitoid wasp—use their stingers to paralyze spiders. The wasp then lays its eggs on the spider and the larva eat the spider.