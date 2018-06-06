Feisty Florida gator head-butts trapper in escape attempt

A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper knocked heads with a thrashing gator on Tuesday who appeared to be attempting to break free.

The moment was captured on video by an onlooker and showed a few people working to load the tied-up alligator into the back of a truck in Ocoee, Fla.

As soon as the trio placed the animal into the truck’s bed, the gator’s head snapped back, colliding with the trapper who collapsed to the ground. What appeared to be a pair of sunglasses soared through the air as the alligator made impact.

Moments later, as the other individuals attempted to brace the lashing animal, one of them was whipped with its tail, sending them backwards and allowing the gator to tumble out of the vehicle.

"The gator flipped back and head-butted the guy," Walter Day, who lives in the neighborhood, told WKMG-TV. "(It) knocked him to the ground. At that point, it was (kind of) free and whacked police officers with its tail."

The agency reportedly arrived to the scene after the animal had been wandering about the neighborhood.

"It literally crossed the street from our house," resident Jim Jarrells told WKMG-TV, adding that the 8-foot alligator “was pretty fat.”

The condition of the knocked-down trapper wasn’t immediately clear and the alligator was eventually taken away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.