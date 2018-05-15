Florida woman shocked by 'hissing' alligator in garage: 'It was a big boy'

A 6-foot alligator surprised one Florida homeowner after she came across the reptile in her garage on Monday.

The gator likely made its way into the garage after Katherine Purnell backed her car out and went inside her Longwood home to put some items away.

When she returned, Purnell spotted the gator “creeping half way onto their rug, sitting right next to the workout equipment in their garage, as if it belonged there,” FOX35 reported.

Purnell said she and her family made noise to scare the gator out of the garage, but not before it hissed and showed its teeth.

“It was a shock. I didn’t expect it, so when I saw its mouth open and hissing, I screamed,” she said, telling FOX35 that the gator “was just as scared as we were.”

The alligator eventually made its way out of the garage and into nearby brush. Still, Purnell said this was the first time she and her family had ever encountered a gator this close up.

“It was a big boy,” said Purnell.