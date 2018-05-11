SpaceX successfully launches satellite with new upgraded 'Block 5' Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX successfully launched its upgraded 'Block 5' Falcon 9 rocket Friday afternoon, carrying Bangladesh’s first satellite into orbit. The company had aborted its first attempt to launch the rocket on Thursday.

Falcon 9 took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 4:15 p.m. Flight controllers watched as the rocket took off without a hitch, successfully completing each stage of the mission.

The satellite launch, done on behalf the Bangladesh government, will allow internet access to all corners of the country.

SPACEX SET TO DEBUT 'BLOCK 5' ROCKET UPGRADE

FOR SATELLITE LAUNCH

The successful takeoff comes one day after the company was forced to abort its first launch attempt. With less than a minute remaining before a scheduled launch, the countdown came to an abrupt stop because of a technical problem that caused an automatic abort.

The updated rocket is designed to be reusable, which would drastically reduce costs of trips to space.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk says the improved boosters can be reused more than 10 times each and require little or no work between launches. He has said that his goal is to launch the same booster twice within 24 hours.

