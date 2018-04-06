Arizona bobcat's 'surreal' battle with rattlesnake caught on camera

Arizona real estate agent Laura Lucky was not expecting to see a fight between two predators when recently showing a California couple a home in Scottsdale.

In a video of the viscious battle, posted by Lucky on Tuesday, a hungry bobcat is seen attacking a rattlesnake. Lucky told Fox10 the rattler bit the bobcat shortly before she started recording, but that didn't stop the feline from pursuing its next meal.

“The rattlesnake had come up and bit the bobcat on the lip. The cat flew. It was very surreal,” she told Fox10.

"I was freaked out. At least we were in a car. If we were out walking, I would not get as close and run away,” she added. “The last thing I'd want to do is get between the two of them.”

Eventually, the bobcat appeared to win the duel -- dragging the rattlesnake away.

Lucky, who later said on Facebook that she’s never seen anything like this, assured her clients that what they witnessed was “very abnormal.”

"It was real fun to watch,” she told the news station. “Won't ever see anything like that again."

Lucky was not immediately available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News.