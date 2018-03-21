What is an atmospheric river? Powerful storm to drench California

California residents, brace yourselves: an atmospheric river could bring multiple inches of rain to central and southern parts of the state over the next few days.

Read on for a look at the meteorological phenomeonon -- and what to expect from the storm.

"Rivers in the sky"

An atmospheric river is a huge plume of subtropical moisture.

“Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.

“When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow,” according to the agency.

They may also bring severe precipitation and destruction, though “most are weak systems that often provide beneficial rain or snow that is crucial to the water supply.”

The NOAA says atmospheric rivers are typically 250 to 375 miles in width.

What’s going on with California?

The storm began moving into central and southern parts of California on Tuesday, dropping rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides braced for the worst.

The rain began on the central coast in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and spread south across adjacent Ventura and Los Angeles counties by early Wednesday.

There were no initial reports of flooding or debris flows, but Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Suzanne Grimmesey said forecasters warned that rainfall was expected to intensify later in the morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.