Turtle euthanized as row continues over reports it ate a puppy

Officials in Idaho have euthanized a snapping turtle at the center of an investigation over whether a biology teacher gave it a sick puppy to eat in front of students.

In a statement released Friday, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture said snapping turtles are an invasive species in Idaho requiring a permit. Officials seized the turtle Thursday.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials say they stepped up security for three schools in the Preston School District in eastern Idaho this week following vague threats connected to an allegation that the puppy was fed to the turtle March 7 at the junior high school.

The alleged incident sparked outrage.

There was no school Friday, but Preston Police Chief Mike Peterson says officers may return Monday.

Two parents have said the teacher fed the turtle a sick puppy.

“Preston School District was made aware of a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens at Preston Jr. High,” the district said in a statement this week. “We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised.”

In a letter sent home to parents March 9, the District said “the event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school directed program,”

However, police told FOX13 the dog was alive when it allegedly was presented as a meal for the turtle.

A prosecutor is investigating.

