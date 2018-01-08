Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sharks

Hero whale saves snorkeler from tiger shark in the Pacific Ocean

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
The moment a huge humpback whale pushed Nan Hauser around in the water, protecting her from a shark.

The moment a huge humpback whale pushed Nan Hauser around in the water, protecting her from a shark.  (Nan Hauser/Caters)

Stunning images show the moment that a 50,000-pound humpback whale pushed a snorkeler through the water to protect her from a nearby shark.

The pictures of Nan Hauser, 63, show how the massive sea creature pushed the whale biologist with his head and his mouth, then tucked her under its pectoral fin and even lifted her out of the water on one occasion.

However, lurking near the mammal and Hauser was a 15-foot tiger shark, as well as another whale that was moving its tail to ward off the shark.

SHARK SINKS TEETH INTO SURFER'S LEG IN TERRIFYING ATTACK

The whale biologist told the Daily Mirror that she believes the moment in September reveals the whale’s intuitive instinct to protect another species of animal.

As Hauser returned to the safety of the boat, in the waters off Muri Beach, Rarotonga, the Cook Islands, the whale even came back to check on her.

Pic by Nan Hauser / Caters - (Pictured: Humpback whale pushes Nan Hauser around in the water, protecting her from shark.) - This is the heart-stopping moment when a giant, 50,000-pound humpback whale took it upon itself to push an unsuspecting snorkeler through the water, looking to protect her from a nearby SHARK. The stunning video and images Nan Hauser and her team were able to capture - including point-of-view footage - show how the whale pushed whale biologist Nan with his head and his mouth, tucked her under its pectoral fin - even lifted the biologist out of the water on one occasion. The moment, Nan, 63, said, is perhaps proof of whales intuitive nature to protect other species of animal - including humans - something she believes has never been captured on film, and intuition the biologist compared to firemen being willing to rush into a house on fire to help save the lives of those they do not know. - SEE CATERS COPY

Nan Hauser was protected from a shark by a gigantic humpback whale.  (Nan Hauser/Caters)

Hauser, who lives on the Cook Islands, said to the Daily Mirror: “I wasn’t sure what the whale was up to when he approached me, and it didn’t stop pushing me around for over 10 minutes.” 

GREAT WHITE SHARK TRACKED FOR YEARS HAS FALLEN OFF THE RADAR

“I didn’t want to panic, because I knew that he would pick up on my fear,” Hauser told the Daily Mirror. “I feel a very close kinship with animals, so despite my trepidation, I tried to stay calm and figure out how to get away from him.”

Hauser had never seen the whale before she entered the water that day.

On the biologist's nearby research vessel, Hauser's team was worried about her, abandoning their drone footage because, as Nan describes the moment, they "did not want to film my death."

SHARK ATTACKS NEWLYWED ON HER HONEYMOON, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Dolphins have been known to exhibit protective behavior and many stories have been told, but Hauser had never experienced something like that with a humpback. 

For over 10 minutes, Hauser said, she was focused on the whale, unaware of the shark nearby.

“They truly display altruism - sometimes at the risk of losing their own lives.” 

A surfer in Hawaii was recently left with a large gash in her leg after she was attacked by a tiger shark on New Year’s Eve.

 

Christopher Carbone is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @christocarbone.