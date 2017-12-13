Shark attacks newlywed on her honeymoon, video goes viral

A couple on their honeymoon experienced sheer terror when the bride was attacked by a nurse shark that took a bite out of her arm.



A video shot by the husband shows the woman happily swimming in the Caribbean water when a shark suddenly appears in front of her and bites her.

Frantically, she swims away recoiling in pain.

“I felt a whoosh of water, something clamped down on my arm and I assumed my husband was playing a prank on me," said Sarah Illig in comments obtained by The Sun.

“Less than a second later I realized how much it hurt and looked past where my goggles were blocking my side vision to see the shark (bigger than myself) latched on to my arm," she added. “I pulled away and got out of there.”

The video was shot by her husband, Evan Carroll, and has been viewed more than 750,000 times on YouTube.

Nurse sharks are generally thought to be less harmful to humans than other species such as great whites, but a study in the Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery shows nurse sharks rank fourth in documented bites.