Shark sinks teeth into surfer's leg in terrifying Hawaii attack

A surfer in Hawaii was left with a large gash in her leg after she was attacked by a shark on New Year’s Eve.

Hawaii News Now reports that Marjorie Mariano, 54, was surfing on Oahu’s North Shore when the terrifying attack took place.

GREAT WHITE SHARKS FACE OFF AGAINST ORCAS IN OCEAN BATTLEGROUND

The ocean predator, which sank its teeth into Mariano’s left leg, also left its bite mark on the surfer’s board.

Mariano was helped to shore by other surfers and taken to hospital.

'JAWS' SPOTTED? MASSIVE GREAT WHITE SHARK SIGHTED OFF AUSTRALIAN COAST

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay Mariano’s medical expenses (warning: the page features a graphic photo of the surfer’s leg injury). More than $18,000 had been raised for Mariano by Friday afternoon.

“Our friend Marjorie Mariano just suffered a shark attack surfing on the North Shore of Oahu on New Year’s Eve. She suffered a severe laceration on her left leg, which is left badly injured,” the GoFundMe page explains. It’s believed that a 10-foot Tiger shark attacked the surfer.

SHARK ATTACKS NEWLYWED ON HER HONEYMOON, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Mariano was reflecting on the recent death of her friend and surfing companion Telma Boinville before the attack occurred, according to Hawaii News Now. Boinville was murdered last month during an apparent robbery, the report said.

Despite the scary shark attack, Mariano plans to eventually return to the water.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers