Man badly bitten by shark while spearfishing off California beach

A man spearfishing in northern California was badly injured when a shark took a chomp out of his leg, authorities said.

The victim was several hundred yards offshore Friday at Pebble Beach when the shark bit him in the right thigh, state fire Capt. Josh Silveira said. The man was with his father at the time.

Two off-duty deputies who had been out fishing helped rescue the bleeding man.

One of the deputies was trained in emergency field medicine and applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg “stopping his massive blood loss,” the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The man was taken to a trauma center for surgery.

Silveira said the man’s leg was still intact but the bite was serious. There was no word on his condition Sunday.

There hadn’t been any recent shark sightings in the area, but the beach was tagged with warning signs after the attack.

Police officers flying over the water in a helicopter also spotted a “large aquatic animal off Pescadero Point, which may have been a shark,” according to the Mercury News.

In March, a great white shark knocked a kayaker off his boat as he was paddling through Monterey Bay. The kayaker wasn’ bitten.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.