Freaky-looking bug stuns the internet

It's orange. It’s furry, It pulses. It has tentacles.

It’s not an animatronic alien from a movie set.

Nor is it a mythical chimera straight from a medieval manuscript.

This footage was originally posted to social media, and has becone a talking point for many users on Reddit and Facebook after being viewed millions of times.

It looks like it’s part centipede. Part caterpillar. Part moth.

It’s the moth part that counts.

The creature seen in the video is a Creatonotos gangis moth, a species of arctiine moth found in southeast Asia and Australia.

Locally, the creature is said to live in parts of Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland.

It is defind by its white, black, red and yellow coloured body, which also features tentacle-like-legs. But all of those appendages have a purpose.

Known as coremata, (or hair-pencils) they are scent organs used to produce pheromones to attract a mate.

The males have four eversible coremata at the tip of the abdomen which emit pheromones, each when inflated is longer than the abdomen.

The moths have a wingspan of about four centimetres.

Facebook user Gandik shared footage of the insect after he saw it in Indonesia.

One of many people reacted to the footage, saying: “I would literally burn the house down if I saw this.”

Another wrote: “I’m usually not creeped out by bugs but, ugh I wouldn’t touch that.”

This story originally appeared in news.com.au.