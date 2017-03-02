Touching video shows pregnant giraffe bonding with zookeeper

An endearing video shows a pregnant giraffe and a zookeeper sharing special moments as the staffer feeds her, strokes its head and neck, and rubs its side.

Film at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, the footage features a reticulated giraffe, April, and the staffer, who is identified as Alyssa and who even seems to give the animal some kisses.

The park offers a live video feed of the reticulated giraffe, who is 15 years old. When she gives birth— and it could be anytime now, according to Jordan Patch, the park’s owner— it will be her fourth calf. April’s gestation period will have taken 15 months.

Patch added that after April gives birth, it will take the newborn just about an hour to get on its feet and not longer afterwards will begin nursing.

The company notes the baby giraffe will likely weigh about 150 pounds after it’s born and will stand about 6 feet tall.