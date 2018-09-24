Brett Kavanaugh, wife Ashley speak out on Supreme Court nomination controversy in Fox News exclusive

Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, and his wife, Ashley, are speaking out to Fox News in an exclusive interview Monday on the sexual misconduct accusations that have threatened to derail his confirmation.

The interview is set to air at 7 p.m. ET on "The Story" with Martha MacCallum.

Kavanaugh addressed the allegations, categorically denied the incidents ever happened and said he would not withdraw his name from consideration.

Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford are set to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. She said he covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothing at a party in the early 1980s, when both were teenagers.

In a New Yorker story published Sunday night, Deborah Ramirez said he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale.

Kavanaugh told Fox News he's looking forward to clearing his name at Thursday’s hearing. The couple also spoke about the threats being made against their family, saying their lives are now in danger.



Top Republicans include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have slammed what they described as a "smear campaign" orchestrated in part by Democrats. Meantime, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has asked for the Kavanaugh nomination to be halted while the FBI investigates the allegations.

