Clinton ally McAuliffe, ex-Va. governor, questions whether Trump should be impeached

Another powerhouse of the left is questioning whether President Trump should be impeached.

“I think that’s something we ought to look at,” former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee chairman who helped run presidential campaigns of Bill and Hillary Clinton, told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

McAuliffe, rumored to be considering a 2020 run for president, disproved of Trump’s special relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “If President Clinton or President Obama had gone to Helsinki and done what President Trump had done, you would already have impeachment hearings going on,” he told host Jake Tapper, as Politico noted.

“There has to be a reason, Jake, why he is over there acting the way he acts about Putin, then inviting them here, and then saying he may go over there,” McAuliffe added. “Do not forget that they came into the 2016 election, they came in and tried to destroy the greatest democracy in the world.”

McAuliffe is the latest in the Democratic establishment questioning its own actions.

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer is the founder of the Need To Impeach campaign, which is aimed squarely at President Trump.

The billionaire said earlier this month that while Democratic lawmakers tell him in private about their willingness to back his campaign, many won’t take any public stance.

“Their message to me and the 5.5 million Americans demanding Donald Trump’s impeachment is that it’s bad politics, it’s off message and it will galvanize the Republicans.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for example, has suggested impeachment could harm Democrats’ future electoral prospects.

McAuliffe also told CNN that the left ought to focus more on jobs and education: “It’s about the values, what you stand for.”

He added: “But our message as a party ought to be, like I had in Virginia, how do you grow an economy? … How do you invest in education?”