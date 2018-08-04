Warren feeds rumors of 2020 run, says she's not afraid to be 'the underdog'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren fueled rumors that she might run for president in 2020 after delivering what sounded like a stump speech Friday. In it, she said she’s not afraid to be “the underdog.”

Asked what had changed since her decision not to run in 2016, she answered simply, "Donald Trump.”

Speaking at the Netroots Nation convention in New Orleans, the Massachusetts Democrat talked about the “politics of division” she said had been sowed by the Trump administration.

“Frankly it might be the one thing that Donald Trump is really good at, that and kissing up to two-bit dictators,” she said as she blew a kiss into the air.

Warren appeared to be stumping as she talked about unity and democracy.

“I believe that together we can save democracy. … It won’t be easy,” she said. “We’re going to have to fight uphill. Me? I’m going up that hill. And I hope you are, too.”

